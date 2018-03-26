Australia cheating row: It is hard to believe Darren Lehmann didn't know, writes Ian Chappell

EXCLUSIVE >> Australia's system, where players and coaches are stuck in the same bubble, can only lead to everyone agreeing with one another, rather than someone speaking out



In regard to the Australian cricket team's tampering with the ball, I'm not sure what is more damning: the act of attempting to cheat or the stupidity of thinking you could get away with it. Not surprisingly, Cricket Australia has deferred any major decision on the future of the people involved. Steve Smith was quick to state that it was the "leadership group" who hatched the plot to cheat, and Cameron Bancroft admitted to "volunteering" to do the dirty deed.

If indeed it was a leadership group decision then it's hard to sack Smith mid-series because there's no obvious captaincy replacement if all the senior players were involved.

Then there's the question of why Bancroft got involved? Both responses shine the spotlight on a system that was doomed to failure.

System problem

A system where the players and coaches are constantly stuck in the same bubble can only lead to everyone agreeing with one another, rather than someone speaking out and saying: "This is not acceptable. We can't do this."

Any system that includes the captain and coach in the selection process is bound to encourage backside kissing. If Bancroft — who has been clinging to his opening spot by his finger nails — did indeed volunteer for the task, then he probably felt it would help ingratiate himself with the hierarchy. If this is the case it's an indictment on a flawed system. It's also hard to believe the "coaches weren't involved" when you witness Darren Lehmann trying to hide the fact that he was on the walkie-talkie delivering a message to Peter Handscomb. Especially when Handscomb then relays a message to Bancroft on the field and he then proceeds to try and hide the evidence.

There are many aspects to this cheating, the worst of crimes in the eyes of most players and fans. Why did the leadership group believe, with such a strong bowling attack, they needed to cheat? Was it entitlement? Why did the captain allow a young player to take the fall for such a serious crime? What role are the coaches playing if this sort of behaviour occurs? And where does CA's responsibility lie as the people who oversee these appointments?

Sole scapegoat?

Smith said: "It won't happen again under my leadership." He could well be right; he may not have the opportunity to make the same mistake again. Nevertheless, he shouldn't be the sole scapegoat for a dark day in Australian cricket.

