Sangar Azeez Mohammed is the man behind Creative Ideas and DIY Simple

Sangar took social media very seriously and learned and mastered all the tools that are useful for creating video content

Sangar Azeez Mohammed is one of the key names when it comes to firms like Creative Ideas & DIY Simple. He is an ace professional when it comes to creating high-quality video content for various digital ventures and companies like DIY SImple. He comes from a simple family based in the Middle East in Iraq. Hailing from Erbil, from Kurdistan, Iraq, he was born in 1988 and is known for his passion to be active on the web. He has remained active on Social media when it came to the web world.

He took the social media very seriously and learned and mastered all the tools that are useful for creating video content. He also explored issues like Search engine optimization, social media marketing and many more things taking up different crash courses and worked with various projects both full time and part-time to get an edge on these things to prepare himself to become a competent man to emerge as the owner of the creative Ideas & DIY Simple, which dealt mostly in digital media. Having expertise in video content creation, he explored this area and started catering to the clients in this field only.

All these years with his company, he was able to develop a good client base in the Middle East and other places in the west. He was linked with many companies and brands where he helped them to prosper over the web and social media thus allowing their brand to be on the web landscape. He is also an avid traveler and has visited many countries both for business and pleasure. This has helped him to broaden his vision in video content creation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever