Sanghpriya Gautam: Nitin Gadkari should be deputy PM, Rajnath Singh UP CM

national

Sanghpriya Gautam also suggests Amit Shah should pave way for former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the party president

Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh

Veteran BJP leader Sanghpriya Gautam dropped a bombshell on his party when he demanded that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari should be made the Deputy Prime Minister while Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh should be assigned the charge of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

He also suggested that BJP chief Amit Shah must work hard in the Rajya Sabha while paving the way for former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chauhan as the party president.

In a letter released to the media, the former Union minister also said the incumbent Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, should be sent to do religious work. Admitting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the tallest leaders the country had produced, the BJP leader said a repeat of the Modi wave in 2019 was in doubt.

"The Modi mantra is unlikely to work again in the forthcoming general elections and the party workers admit this in private and are suffering in silence," he said. Alleging that there was widespread anger against the policies of the Union government, Gautam said the situation was so grim that if elections were to be held right now, the BJP would be routed in all states barring a few.

Citing the instances of changing the name of the Planning Commission and interference in the working of the CBI and RBI, the BJP leader also took his party to task for trying to topple an elected government in Uttarakhand. The decision of his party to anyhow form governments in Goa and Manipur, he added, was not in the right spirit.

Mamata-as-PM remark made in jest: Ghosh

In a U-turn, West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said his remark on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's prime ministerial prospects was made in jest, even as the Opposition claimed that the statement reflected a "tacit understanding" between the Trinamool Congress and the saffron party. Extending his birthday wishes to the TMC supremo, Ghosh said Banerjee "needs to remain fit" because she was currently the only one who had the chance of becoming the first Bengali PM. The BJP leader also claimed the CM was ahead in the race among Bengalis.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever