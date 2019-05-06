Sangita Ghosh: There can't be another Pammi or Dev

television

Sangita Ghosh is sure there can't be another Pammi or Dev -- characters played by her and Varun Badola in the popular show

Sangita Ghosh on sets of Divya Drishti. Picture courtesy/Sangita Ghosh's Twitter account

Actress Sangita Ghosh says she is very attached to Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, which premiered in 2001, and that she is sure there can't be another Pammi or Dev -- characters played by her and Varun Badola in the popular show.

It's raining reboots and remakes on the small screen. Asked if she would like "Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand" to get a remake, Sangita told IANS: "I have a special bonding with that show. I am sure there can't be another Pammi or Dev... the way Varun and I played the characters.

"If it is ever remade, maybe the names will be the same but the characters will be different. So, I don't know. I am very attached to it so, I wouldn't like to imagine it with someone else," she added.

Sangita Ghosh is currently seen in the show Divya Drishti as a 'Pishachini'. After her negative role in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, she is now seen as a 'Pishachini' in the new show Divya Drishti. Talking about her role she said in a chat with IANS, "There is a saying 'Good girls go to heaven (bad girls go everywhere). I think I can be everywhere. If you are good, your conscience needs to be clean. When you are bad, conscience isn't there. I am only talking about roles here. There's a lot more you can try and experiment with, when you go bad. There is no limit. I like the limitlessness."

