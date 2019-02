television

Sangita Ghosh talks about playing an antagonist in Divya Drishti

Sangita Ghosh. Picture courtesy/Sangita Ghosh's Twitter account

Popular actress Sangita Ghosh says that playing the antagonist in TV shows gives her the power of limitlessness. After her negative role in Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, she is now seen as a 'Pishachini' in the new show Divya Drishti.

Asked what she likes about going bad, Sangita told IANS with a laugh: "There is a saying 'Good girls go to heaven (bad girls go everywhere). I think I can be everywhere."

"If you are good, your conscience needs to be clean. When you are bad, conscience isn't there. I am only talking about roles here. There's a lot more you can try and experiment with, when you go bad. There is no limit. I like the limitlessness," she added.

Divya Drishti is her entry to the supernatural space.

"It's something that I had never done before. I had done almost everything on television as a protagonist. Then a negative role was offered to me. I did that in my last show," said the Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand actress.

One of the most difficult characters for me #shachini... #learningeveryday need all the support...keep watching #DivyaDrishti sat-sun 7pm on @StarPlus ,dekhna zaroor ❤ pic.twitter.com/Z0c77YgPCr — sangita ghosh (@sangitara2341) February 23, 2019

"When I was offered this role, I was like 'this is such a dark role and I'll get to do stuff that I had never done before'. I loved the character. She is not the regular horrifying looking supernatural entity that keeps on flying. She is very confident," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever