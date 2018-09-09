Sania Mirza enjoys pyjama party with family and friends

tennis

However, Shoaib Malik is unable to join Sania Mirza due to the September 15-28 Asia Cup

India's tennis ace Sania Mirza, who is due to deliver her first child with Pakistan cricketer husband Shoaib Malik in October, had a pyjama party sans him. Malik is unable to join Sania due to the September 15-28 Asia Cup.

Sania's parents, Imran and Nasima, sister Anam and friends made her day extra special despite Shoaib's absence. Sania posted pictures (above and below) of the celebrations on Instagram and wrote: "We come in all shapes and sizes but these are all my constants.

Thank you guys. #pyjamaparty #NOTababyshower." Later, she posted a video of her cutting a cake (screen grab above) and said: "My life missed you @realshoaibmalik but duty comes first @anammirzaaa @nasimamirza @imranmirza58." Meanwhile, Shoaib said on Friday that his child will neither have Pakistani nor Indian nationality but have the nationality of some other country.

