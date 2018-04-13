Sania Mirza hits back for being trolled on her 8th wedding anniversary

Trolled on her eighth wedding anniversary yesterday for marrying a Pakistani, India tennis star Sania Mirza hits back



Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

On her eighth wedding anniversary yesterday, India tennis star Sania Mirza was trolled for marrying Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik, after she highlighted a national issue. Mirza, 31, joined the list of growing voices online to condemn the apathy surrounding the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua region.

"Is this really the kind of country we want to be known as to the world today? If we can't stand up now for this 8 year old girl regardless of our gender, caste, colour or religion then we don't stand for anything in this world. Not even humanity. Makes me sick to the stomach," Mirza tweeted.

To this, one Twitter follower claimed that she should not be commenting on India's problems, since "you are no longer an Indian and married into Pakistan". Mirza shot back: "First of all nobody marries 'into' anywhere .. you marry a person! Secondly NO LOW LIFE like you will tell me which country I belong to. I play for India, I am Indian and always will be.. nd maybe if u look beyond religion and country one day you may just also stand for humanity! (sic)" she wrote.

