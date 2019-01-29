Sania Mirza parties with Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge and others

tennis

India tennis ace Sania Mirza posted a picture on Instagram yesterday of her partying with best friends which included Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra, cricketers Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh along with their respective wives Sagarika Ghatge and Hazel Kheech and actor Ashish Chowdhry and his wife Samita Bangargi. She captioned the picture: "These are what epic nights are made of #repeatsoon."

Sania Mirza in a recent interview said her new-born son Izhaan, will have to freedom to choose his calling in life. "I and my husband (Shoaib Malik) are not discussing it at all. He can be a doctor or whatever he wants to be, and that is how my parents have brought me about. They allowed me to choose whatever I wanted to do. Maybe, my son, will not be a sportsperson at all. You never know," she said.

