Sania Mirza posts a cute pic with hubby Shoaib Malik

tennis

Sania Mirza takes to social media to share a picture with husband Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

India tennis star Sania Mirza, who is due to deliver her first child this month, posted this picture with husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik on social media on Saturday and captioned it: "Not posing sooooo candid @realshoaibmalik." Cute, na?

Sania Mirza is now entering the last phase of her pregnancy in recent time has taken to social media to express her opinion on various things and is also posting pictures with her family and friends. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have had a fairytale romance and then decided to get married and have not looked back. Sania Mirza changed the game of tennis for women in India and in many ways is a perfect role model for young girls, who want to take tennis as a career and has been a great ambassador for sports in general.

Shoaib Malik, on the other hand, is a former Pakistan captain and currently one of the most experienced players for the Pakistani cricket team. Sania and Shoaib have not only broken cultural barriers but have also played the game in the right spirit and here's wishing this happy couple more happiness in the future.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates