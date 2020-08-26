Sania Mirza recalls banter with Shoaib Malik: I'll support India no matter what

Sania Mirza is easily the finest Indian women's tennis player in the history of the game. Sania Mirzza is also a Grand Slam winner with six titles under her belt.

Sania Mirza also went on to make headlines a decade ago when she began dating Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and later, went on to tie the knot with him.

In a recent interveiw with Sportskeeda on Facebook, Sania Mirza tracked back to recall how she and Shoaib Malik would engage in some fun and friendly banter during India vs Pakistan cricket matches.

While Sania Mirza would also go on to state that she will always support India, Shoaib Malik would reply by talking about the records he created against India. Recalling their banter during old times, Sania Mirza said, "For some reason, he loved to play against India. So, when we were dating, whenever we spoke about it, I always used to say, 'I'll support India no matter what. And then he used to say, 'My record against India I want to tell you is the best that I have.' He's been around for a long time and I think he has had an amazing career. I am really proud of him."

Sania Mirza got married to Shoaib Malik on April 12, 2010, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony which was held at Taj Krishna Hotel, Hyderabad. This was followed by Pakistani wedding customs where the Walima ceremony took placce in Sialkot, Pakistan.

Also Read: Watch video: Sania Mirza teases her brother-in-law Asaduddin

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak from us to you ð @izhaan.mirzamalik A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) onAug 1, 2020 at 4:50am PDT

On April 23, Sania and Shoaib announced on social media that they were expecting a baby and the couple had their first child in October that year - a boy named Izhaan.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news