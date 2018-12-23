Sania Mirza shares first photo of 2-month-old son Izhaan on Instagram

tennis

India's tennis star Sania Mirza, who welcomed son Izhaan with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in October, shared his picture on social media. "Living life in the fast lane can be fun !!! It's time to say hello to the world. #Allhamdulillah," Sania captioned the Instagram picture on Saturday.

Sania Mirza and her Pakistan cricketer husband Shoaib Malik welcomed their baby boy in October 2018. It was in April 2018, when Sania Mirza first took to social media to announce that she was pregnant. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza were married in April 2010, first in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony followed by Pakistani wedding customs.

Over the years, Sania and Shoaib have faced a lot of backlash from their respective fans from India and Pakistan for getting together. However, now the couple is in a much better place.

Sania Mirza is the current brand ambassador for the state of Telangana and even showed up for the recent polls. Sania is also the first South Asian woman to be elected as Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for South Asia.

Sania Mirza is a multiple Grand Slam winner and is regarded as a doubles specialist. Sania Mirza is also known to be India's finest female tennis player of all time.

