Sania Mirza: Shoaib Malik has not seen Izhaan in three months, it's tough

India's tennis ace Sania Mirza has said that her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik being stuck in Pakistan during the Coronavirus-caused lockdown has been tough on them.

In the ATP's Tennis United online chat show hosted by America's doubles specialist and multiple Grand Slam champion Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Sania said that Shoaib was away for a cricket tournament when the lockdown was announced.

"It's tough because my husband is in Pakistan and he got stuck midway playing a tournament when they went into lockdown. It's three months now and we don't really know when he'll be able to see Izhaan. So it's not easy, but at least we're safe," said Sania, who has been living with her parents in Hyderabad during the lockdown.

