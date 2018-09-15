Search

Sania Mirza wants hubby Shoaib Malik back home without a stubble

Sep 15, 2018, 07:56 IST | A Correspondent

India's tennis ace Sania Mirza is missing having him by her side as he is away due to the September 15-28 Asia Cup in the UAE

India's tennis ace Sania Mirza, who is due to deliver her first child with Pakistan cricketer husband Shoaib Malik in October, is missing having him by her side as he is away due to the September 15-28 Asia Cup in the UAE. Yesterday, she posted this picture on Instagram and wrote: "There are a 'couple' of us missing you here! Need a time machine @realshoaibmalik..real quick...! #fbf #nostalgia #beautifulface come back soon and maybe without the stubble..."

