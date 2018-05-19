Sanitation strike: Haryana government orders officers not to leave headquarters

The state government has ordered officers not to leave their headquarters in the districts



Representational Image

As the strike of "safai karamcharis" (sanitation workers) in Haryana continued for the 10th day on Friday, the Haryana government has asked district authorities to gear up to deal with the garbage pile-up across the state. The state government has ordered officers not to leave their headquarters in the districts.

Presiding over a meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Commissioners of Municipal Corporations through video-conferencing from here on Friday, Haryana Chief Secretary D.S. Dhesi directed senior officers in the districts to ensure cleanliness in cities by working in close coordination with one another.

Dhesi said officers should not take any action in haste which may make things worse. "The state government has already accepted main demands of the striking safai karamcharis. Now arrangements should be made for the disposal of waste to ensure that there is no pile of waste left causing fear of outbreak of any disease," Dhesi said.

He said that help of NGOs and self-help groups should be taken to ensure cleanliness. "Night sweeping should be continued and assistance of the police can be sought as and when required. Officers should not leave their headquarters. Special attention should be paid to maintaining law and order, and safety of VIPs should be ensured. The situation related to cleanliness in the state is fairly under control," Dhesi said. Among the demands of the sanitation workers is the abolition of contract system, filling of posts and regularization of staff.

