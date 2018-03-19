Sanjana Sanghi to star in The Fault In Our Stars remake opposite Sushant Singh Rajput

Delhi girl Sanjana Sanghi to star in Mukesh Chabbra's directorial debut which is a remake of The Fault In Our Stars



Picture courtesy/Sanjana Sanghi Instagram account

Delhi girl Sanjana Sanghi has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars. The film produced and presented by Fox Star Studios also marks feature film directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chabbra.

"I met Sanjana first during the casting of 'Rockstar'. She was a young and dynamic girl with great energy. After a few years she reconnected for a few ad casting jobs - she came across as a mature young lady and to my surprise she was a fabulous actor.

"I was instantly sure that I would love to make a film with her one day. Once The Fault in Our Stars script was ready, she fitted right in, the perfect face. I can't wait to create magic with this talented girl," Chabbra said in a statement.

The shoot is set to begin by the mid of this year with A R Rahman attached to compose the music for the romance drama. The Fault In Our Stars is based on John Green's bestselling novel of the same name. Actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort featured in the Hollywood adaptation of the novel.

Also read: Here's the truth about The Fault In Our Stars remake casting

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs from agencies