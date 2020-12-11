Search

Sanjana Sanghi's ad faces backslash for 'promoting violence against men'

Updated: 11 December, 2020 10:53 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

The ad featuring Sanjana Sanghi shows the Dil Bechara actress slapping her boyfriend multiple times over deciding which film to watch. Actress Pooja Bedi reacted saying she is 'absolutely horrified'

Sanjana Sanghi is facing the heat for 'promoting violence against men'. The Dil Bechara actor features in an ad for a streaming app, where a man and a woman are confused about what to watch. Sanghi slaps the male co-model eight times and says they should watch the eighth show on the app.

Several netizens, including Pooja Bedi, were 'horrified' by the ad. "Domestic violence against men is not acceptable. What if a man was slapping a woman?" posted Bedi.

Following backslash, Sanjana Sanghi deleted the ad from her Instagram account.

Netizens pointed out that "there would be protests" and "calls for banning the ad" if the roles were reversed. 

 

 

 

The Advertising Standards Council of India, which was alerted about the ad through Twitter, said, "Thank you for tagging us, we are already processing the complaint against this advertisement."

On the work front, Sanjana Sanghi is set to join actor Aditya Roy Kapur in the upcoming action film, OM: The Battle Within. The action-thriller is co-produced by Ahmed Khan, who previously helmed Baaghi 3, and directed by debutant Kapil Verma.

"After exploring many scripts and possibilities for a while, OM felt just right since it was the spectrum jump I was looking for in terms of throwing myself into an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial actioner, being executed in a never-seen-before way that is going to present me with new and exciting challenges," Sanjana said.

First Published: 11 December, 2020 10:45 IST

