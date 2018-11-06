Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt won't host Diwali bash this year

bollywood

Instead, Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt plan to have a puja at their Pali Hill home and call near and dear ones over

Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata

Among the most popular Diwali parties hosted in Bollywood is that of Sanjay and Maanayata Dutt. The couple is giving the bash a skip this year due to Sanju's busy schedule. Over the weekend, he started shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's production, Toolsidas Junior. Instead, they plan to have a puja at their Pali Hill home and call near and dear ones over.

The actor has been juggling his schedule between the shoot of Torbaaz and his home production Prasthanam and Kalank. Sanjay Dutt further has a jam-packed schedule with the shoot of his upcoming films like Shamshera and Panipat.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt took time of his busy schedule to give a motivational talk to the youth in Ahmedabad. The actor visited different cities across India for a motivational pep talk with the youth Of the country wherein Sanjay Dutt shares his highs and lows of the journey he has had and also spreads the awareness on anti-drugs. The conversation proves to be a huge Motivational boost for the youth. The actor earlier had visited cities like Calcutta, Delhi and Jaipur with the same purpose. In fact wife, Maanayata Dutt had joined him too during visiting Jaipur.

After backing the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Prasthanam, actor Sanjay Dutt will now make his debut into Marathi cinema as a producer. His production banner, Sanjay Dutt's Productions, will produce the yet untitled Marathi film.

View Photos: Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali Party: Kareena, Sara, Malaika, Sussanne and others attend



Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates