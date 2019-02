Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri's delayed drama Torbaaz reaches finish line

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt wraps up Torbaaz, producer asserts film will be 'his next release'

Dutt with Fakhri during the Kyrgyzstan schedule

Over 14 months after it went on floors, the shooting of Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz is finally complete. Producer Rahul Mittra says that his leading man recently completed the last stint in Mumbai before training his focus on Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat.

"We shot at Essel Studios where a special set was erected." The Nargis Fakhri starrer - that revolves around child suicide bombers - kicked off in Kyrgyzstan in December 2017 followed by another stint in May 2018. Ask him about the intermittent spells of shooting that led to the delay, and Mittra says, "It is an ambitious and difficult film. There is a lot of VFX involved.

Some films take a long time." However, he assures that he will make up for lost time - even as Dutt's Kalank is slated to hit theatres on April 19, Mittra says Torbaaz will be "Sanjay's next release". "Finding a right date is important, we are weighing the options. We will announce the date next month."

