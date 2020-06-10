Sanjay Dutt celebrates 15 years of Parineeta; shares heartfelt post on Instagram

The 2005 romantic-drama Parineeta is a must-watch. The film, which released on June 10, 2005, was directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra the film, and starred Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan in her Bollywood debut, and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. Sanjay Dutt's performance in the film was exceptionally memorable due to which the film still resonates as a classic Bollywood must-watch!

The actor played the character of 'Girish' in the film and had a powerful presence. It has been a whopping 15 years since the film first released!

To celebrate this occasion Sanjay Dutt took to his social media to share a video and a few glimpses from the classic romantic drama film. The actor posted the video with the following caption:

"Thank you everyone for giving so much love to this film! #15YearsofParineeta

@balanvidya #SaifAliKhan @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @diamirzaofficial @moitrashantanu @swanandkirkire #BishwadeepChatterjee #Rekha @raimasen @pradeepsarkar"

