Sanjay Dutt engaged with two major film shoots this May

Sanjay Dutt will be busy shooting for two major films, this month. The actor will be juggling between two major films- Panipat and Sadak 2

Sanjay Dutt will be busy shooting for two major films, this month. The actor will be juggling between two major films- Panipat and Sadak 2. These films will have very distinct characters that Dutt will be essaying the role of which surely will be a treat for all his fans.

The actor will have an action-packed month with lots of shoots to go with. The month will be a great start to his upcoming big releases and will capture all hearts with his grand big screen appearances.

The talented and hardworking actor started the year with a promising role in Kalank. Sanjay Dutt, who is leaving no stone unturned by prepping up for his sequences for all his five films is working really hard to slip into each character and is also following a strict diet depending upon the role he is portraying.

The actor's role is demanding a lot of hard work and endeavours to reach a certain kind of physique, which Dutt is onto. The first character of the year has created a buzz already and has left the fans expecting for a lot more from their favourite Sanjay Dutt.

With multiple films lined up, Sanjay Dutt is one of the busiest actors in the business. Big budgeted films like Shamshera, Kalank, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam, Sadak 2 amongst others make a list of his upcoming films.

