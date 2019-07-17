Sanjay Dutt eyes roles played by Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington

regional-cinema

Sanjay Dutt, who has turned producer with wife Maanayata on the Marathi film, Baba, says he has had a great career and would continue to add better roles to his varied filmography

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has set his sight on portraying meaningful characters, similar to the ones played by Hollywood veterans Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington. The actor, who has turned producer with wife Maanayata on the Marathi film, Baba, says he has had a great career and would continue to add better roles to his varied filmography.

"I can't dance around trees and with girls [anymore]. I would like to do some great characters, like [those played by] Mel Gibson and Denzel Washington," Dutt said when asked what kind of role he wanted to play at his age. The actor, 59, who was last seen in Kalank, has an interesting line-up in Sadak 2, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Shamshera and the Prasthanam remake. When asked about the third instalment of Munna Bhai, Dutt said, "I pray to God that it happens soon. This question should be asked to Raju [Rajkumar] Hirani. Like you, even I am waiting for it to happen."

None other than Sanjay Dutt himself released Baba's trailer in the presence of entire cast and crew of the film. The first trailer of the film was released, on the auspicious occasion of Guru Pournima, on Tuesday, July 16 at a suburban theatre in Juhu. Baba has further increased the curiosity about the film as it gives the glimpse of the story and hints at the twists and turns it offers.

The film features Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Patkar, Spruha Joshi and a few others in pivotal roles. Baba is all set to release on August 2, 2019.

