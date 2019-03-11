Sanjay Dutt gets on diet mode for upcoming film Panipat

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film Panipat requires him to look his fittest best. And looks like the actor is taking his upcoming flick quite seriously

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt who is juggling more than five films this year is not only playing distinct roles, but is also following a strict diet routine for his upcoming Panipat that also stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Sanjay Dutt who doesn't miss out on a single chance to captivate the audience even with his dark roles has been working relentlessly to get into the role of Ahmad Shah Durrani, the founder of the Durrani empire for his upcoming film Panipat. Here's how fit the actor is looking these days. Also note Dutt's bald look for the movie. Pictures/Yogen Shah

To get fitter for his role, Sanjay Dutt has opted for meals that don't have much carbs and fats, and is consuming food rich in protein like chicken, salads, and fish. The actor will be wearing heavy costumes for which he's making sure that he is eating right, followed by a rigorous workout routine on the sets. To prep up for the role of the robust Afghan king, the actor had previously undergone costume, hair and makeup trials, and his bald look in several social events is already receiving immense attention from the audience.

The actor, who will be playing versatile roles in each of his upcoming films, is doing every possible thing to get the nuances and mannerisms of his roles right. While it is a welcome challenge for Sanjay Dutt to do justice to every role he plays, it's difficult for the actor to maintain the desired physical appearance to slip into specific characters.

Also read: Guess What! Sanjay Dutt sets up his gym in Jaipur

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates