Sanjay Dutt off to a holiday with Maanayata, kids and friend Paresh Ghelani

Accompanying Sanjay Dutt and family is his US-based buddy Paresh Ghelani

Yesterday, Sanjay Dutt took off on a short vacation with wife Maanayata and kids, Shahraan and Iqra to Singapore. Accompanying them is the actor's US-based buddy Paresh Ghelani. He was spotted at Mumbai airport with Dutt. In his recently released biopic, Sanju, Vicky Kaushal's character has been modelled on Ghelani.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt was interacting with media at the trailer launch of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 along with his co-actors Deepak Tijori, Deepraj Rana, Chitrangada Singh, director Tigmanshu Dhulia and producers Raju Chadha, Rahul Mitra on Saturday in Mumbai.



Maanayata Dutt with Kids Shahraan and Iqra

Asked for his reaction on Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Sanju, Dutt said: "Ranbir is extra-ordinary in the film. I think the film is fantastic. Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky Kaushal and everybody has done a fantastic job in it. Whatever has been the truth that has been portrayed in the film."

Sanjay Dutt, who has played the character of anti-hero in Musafir, Plan and Khalnayak in his career is also playing negative role in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3.

