Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Randeep Hooda pay tribute to their teachers on Guru Purnima

Bollywood stars including Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Randeep Hooda on Sunday paid tribute to teachers, on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

The 'Panipat' star put out a heart-warming post on Twitter featuring a monochromatic throwback picture of parents Sunil and Nargis Dutt as he remembered them as his gurus (teachers). In the picture, Sanjay is seen standing next to his father while the latter smiles. The frame also captures 'Mother India' star Nargis who is seen embracing her beaming smile.

Even though my parents are not here with me today, but their blessings and teachings will always remain with me. They have been my very first teachers, guiding my every step in life. #HappyGuruPurnima to all ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/6b5DabIjtP — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 5, 2020

Along with the picture, the 'Agneepath' star shared an emotional note, and noted, "Even though my parents are not here with me today, but their blessings and teachings will always remain with me. They have been my very first teachers, guiding my every step in life. #HappyGuruPurnima to all." (with a folded hands emoji)

Recalling his memories with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, actor Randeep Hooda paid tribute to his guru (teacher). The 'Highway' star shared an all smiles picture with Shah and noted, "Enroute the premier of my 1st movie #MonsoonWedding #Venice then costar #NaseeruddinShah Saab..not knowing then what a profound, lasting impact he was to have on me as an actor..like he has had on countless others over decades..for the love of it #GuruPurnima ."

Dia Mirza extended greetings on the auspicious by sharing a quote in Sanskrit on Twitter. Her tweet read, "To all those wonderful beings that enrich our lives with their wisdom and compassion. To all our teachers, to those that teach unknowingly, to the one's we seek out to learn from, #HappyGuruPoornima"

To all those wonderful beings that enrich our lives with their wisdom and compassion. To all our teachers, to those that teach unknowingly, to the one’s we seek out to learn from, #HappyGuruPoornima ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/sJXiUtJr29 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 5, 2020

Shilpa Shetty Kundra too shared a post on Instagram, as she dedicated the day to her spiritual belief. She shared a picture of herself offering prayers in altar along with the caption that read, "I believe, more than being religious, I'm spiritually inclined. My Guru, My Sai, shows me the way and direction...When you have Faith, or follow a guru, you must do so implicitly and have belief in his vision... whether it's a living Guru or God/Universe." The 'Apne' star added, "Faith is the bedrock of success or satisfaction. This Guru Purnima, look inward and keep unwavering faith, that it's all happening for the best... and only the BEST will unfold. As Sai says, Shraddha aur Saboori (Faith and Patience) Happy Gurupurnima to all," Shilpa added.

Guru Purnima is marked on the full-moon day of the Hindu month Ashadha and is celebrated by the Hindus, Jains and the Buddhists to honour one's 'gurus' or teachers who guide us through our lives towards the path of enlightenment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever