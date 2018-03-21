Sanjay Dutt to star in multi-starrer comedy titled Blockbuster

Sanjay Dutt teams up with producer Sandeep Singh for a huge multi-starrer comedy



Sandeep Singh and Sanjay Dutt

Few can better Sanjay Dutt's comic timing. After all with Munnabhai, Sanjay Dutt pretty much ruled the comedy genre. Now, in what will be his first big comedy after the Munnabhai series, the superstar will be seen as the lead in producer Sandeep Singh's next titled Blockbuster. Debutant director and Sanjay's close friends Ajay Arora and Lovel Arora will be directing Blockbuster.

Sanjay Dutt says, "I have always loved doing comedy. It is the genre that makes me feel at home. The scale of Blockbuster is huge and multi-starrers always connect well with audiences. I am really excited about working with Sandeep again." Producer Sandeep Singh adds, "It was my dream to make a comedy with Baba.

There are few people who can make you laugh like he does. It's not just his timing that is perfect, it's the expressions he gives that are hilarious. Wonderful to be working with Ajay and Lovel who bring years of experience and creativity to Bollywood." Director duo Ajay & Lovel Arora add, "This is a huge opportunity for us. All the directors from Rajkumar Hirani to David Dhawan who have debuted with Sanjay have had fabulous success. We are very excited and even more so because it's Sanjay that we would be directing for our debut."

Blockbuster will be shot almost entirely in Mauritius. Written by hit franchise writer of Golmaal, Housefull 2 and Dhamaal Returns fame Sajid Farhad, Blockbuster is a laugh-riot that promises a superb ensemble cast and a total family entertainer. Produced by Sandeep Singh, Blockbuster goes on the floors in April.

