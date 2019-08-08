Sanjay Dutt's first look from Prasthanam unveiled

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt. Pic: Instagram/@duttsanjay

Sanjay Dutt is back with a bang with his new fierce avatar, from Prasthanam. The first look poster of the film featuring the actor was unveiled on Thursday. Dutt, who recently turned 60, looks ravishing as a politician in the poster.

Sanjay Dutt shared his look on his Instagram handle along with the caption, "Earn the legacy... virasat se nahi, kabiliyat se! #Prasthanam in cinemas on 20th September 2019".

Sanjay who will be playing role of politician 'Baldev Pratap Singh' looks immensely intense. In the poster, where the actor is sitting on a lavish golden chair with a pistol kept right in front, Sanjay is sporting a Nehru jacket over white Kurta pajama set. A long red tika on his forehead complete the look.

Prasthanam was a 2010 Telugu political thriller, which starred Sharwanand, Saikumar, Sundeep Kishan and Ruby Parihar. The film produced by Maanayata Dutt has been directed by Deva Kutta, who directed the original one as well.

Sanjay will soon be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The actor was last seen in Kalank, a period drama set in pre-independent India. The flick is slated to hit the theatres on September 20.

