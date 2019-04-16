Sanjay Dutt's performance in Kalank will command the world's attention

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt will be seen exuding royalty onscreen with many of his upcoming characters. Some of his upcoming films include Kalank, Panipat, and Shamshera

Sanjay Dutt in Kalank

The year 2019 will see Sanjay Dutt owning the silver screen with strong characters in films like Kalank, Panipat, and Shamshera amongst others. While Panipat will showcase the actor as an Afghan king, Kalank will showcase him as a patriarch, Balraj Choudhary.

Gracing celluloid in a salt and pepper avatar, Sanjay Dutt will be seen exuding royalty onscreen with his characters. Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has treated his audience with strong roles that command attention and authority. Known to have a power-packed screen presence, the actor plays a number of strong characters in his diverse repertoire as an actor.

Kalank has gripped Sanjay Dutt fans ever since the first character poster of Dutt surfaced. The trailer further exuded details of his character as he plays a father to Alia Bhatt in the period drama.

The trailer of the film spells intrigue, with the makers having kept his character under wraps. Kalank is very special to the actor as well. Sanjay Dutt shares a fond connection with his character in the film as his character shares name with his father. While Sunil Dutt was one of the most respected celebrities in the industry, not many know that his real name was Balraj Dutt.

After the gripping Kalank, Sanjay Dutt will be seen sharing the screen with the onscreen Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor, in Shamshera.

