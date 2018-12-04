Sanjay Dutt's proud moment with twins Shahraan and Iqra

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt who never misses a chance to spend time with his kids shared a picture with his talented kids as they made their parents proud at the annual sports functions at their school

Proud father Sanjay Dutt posted a picture with his kids Shahraan and Iqra as they posed with their medals the kids bagged at their sports day in school. Sanju who never misses a chance to spend time with his kids shared a picture with his talented kids as they made their parents proud at the annual sports functions at their school.

Sharing the picture, Sanjay Dutt said, "Moments which fill my heart my pride". Though the actor couldn't be present at the school function owing to his busy schedule he didn't miss an opportunity to celebrate his kids' victory.

The actor is who currently shooting for his upcoming films 'Panipat' and 'Kalank', has now also begun the shoot of Shamshera. While he is busy with his upcoming projects day in and day out, when it comes to his family and kids, Dutt makes sure that he is always there for them.

Sanjay Dutt has witnessed tremendous highs and lows in life. The actor missed on some of the most valuable moments of his life while his kids were growing up as he served his tenure in jail. Sanjay Dutt has been making the most of every single moment he gets with his kids and is often spotted having a quality time with his family. Be it going out for meals or taking off for vacations, Sanjay Dutt makes sure he balances his work and family life.

On the work front, he will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, Karan Johar's Kalank and YRF's Shamshera.

