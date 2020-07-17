Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film Torbaaz: Here's all you need to know about the film

Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram on Thursday to share the poster of his upcoming film Torbaaz, backed by Netflix. Describing the plot of Torbaaz, Sanjay Dutt wrote on his Instagram handle, "A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It's almost time to play!"

The way he has described the plot of Torbaaz, it seems it's going to be something special. Have a look:

After Bhuj: The Pride of India and Sadak 2, Torbaaz is Sanjay Dutt's third film to be gearing up for a digital premiere. Torbaaz, long-in-the-making film, is tentatively slated for an October release on Netflix.

Know more about Torbaaz:

Torbaaz, which revolves around child suicide bombers in Afghanistan, is one of the many films that it has acquired in the past month. Though the release date of each project has yet to be determined, the Girish Malik-directed venture is pacing towards completion.

The movie, also starring Nargis Fakhri, had gone on floors in Kyrgyzstan, in December 2017. After a spate of intermittent schedules, the makers had finally wrapped up the shoot in February 2019.

Ask Malik why the post-production took almost a year, and he attributes it to the visual effects employed in the thriller. "The film is high on VFX; we have recreated the entire city of Kabul with the help of special effects. Such films take time." Mittra chimes in, "Since we had to [depict] Afghanistan, we did a recce for six months to get the right location [and zeroed in on Kyrgyzstan]. So, one can't say that the film is delayed because such processes take time."

Talking about Nargis Fakhri, a far cry from her sexy image, the actress plays a de-glam NGO worker in the action thriller. Nargis' character looks after the refugee kids from Afghanistan.

Producer Rahul Mittra is also acting in the film.

