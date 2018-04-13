Sanjay Gupta gifts himself swanky new vehicle on 51st birthday

Sanjay Gupta has opted for a luxury SUV as wife Anu and kids, Shivansh and Dalai, often drive down to Khandala on weekends

Kaabil (2017) filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has gifted himself a swanky new vehicle on the eve of his 51st birthday tomorrow. His passion for cars and bikes is well known. Gups has opted for a luxury SUV as wife Anu and kids, Shivansh and Dalai, often drive down to Khandala on weekends. "I call this our family bus," he says. The producer-director is not throwing a birthday bash. "Parties are no longer my scene. I'd rather spend time with family. I will ring in my big day at my bungalow in Khandala by making a splash in the newly-constructed swimming pool." Nothing better to beat the scorching heat.

On the work front, Sanjay Gupta was keen to make a film based on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, for which he spent close to two years researching, but was forced to put it in on the back-burner. In an interview with Times of India, Sanjay Gupta revealed that, "I've spent a few years working on this project. It’s ambitious and close to my heart. My team and I have put tremendous amount of research into it. We were that close to taking it on floors with an A-list actor, which is the reason I didn’t do anything else, all of last year. I was aiming to start this project which I had to drop, after observing what is happening to filmmakers currently. In the current scenario, I know that my project will not see the light of day, but I will make it someday."

