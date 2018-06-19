Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya is looking forward to working in Bollywood

After Janhvi Kapoor, we might get to see her cousin Shanaya Kapoor acting in movies

Sanjay Kapoor with daughter Shanaya. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sanjaykapoor2500

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has not yet stepped into the world of glitz and glamour but is a social media celebrity in her own right. At the trailer launch of niece Janhvi Kapoor's debut film, Dhadak, Sanjay was asked about Shanaya's plans of venturing into the film business, to which, he said that she is in the 12th standard yet and is working towards acting career, reported Dna.

"Honestly, I really don't know when that will happen. She has just finished her 12th standard and she's working towards it. But she hasn't signed anything till now; she's too young. Hopefully, soon enough," said Sanjay to the daily. Shanaya Kapoor gets many compliments on social media hailing her look, her fashion etc. When the doting father was asked by the publication if he has trained his princess well enough to handle the attention, he said, "I do feel protective about her. She has a private account on Instagram. But few things are beyond our control. She's a young girl who will go out for movies or to restaurants. We're not going to lock her up in the house just because a photograph will get clicked."

Talking about social media trolls, Sanjay Kapoor added, "We have told her not to take the praises or criticism seriously. You just have to keep working hard and be focused. However, she has been quite fortunate as most of the times people talk very sweetly about her. So, I am really grateful for that."

