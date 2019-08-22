Sanjay Raut backs Raj Thackeray, defends CBI action against Chidambaram
A day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray threw his weight behind estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, facing ED probe in a money laundering case, party MP Sanjay Raut also came out in support of the MNS chief,
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut came in support of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray who is facing an ED probe in a money laundering case. The support comes a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray threw his weight behind estranged cousin Thackeray. However, Raut defended CBI's action against ex-Union minister P Chidambaram.
Raut claimed that there was 'ample evidence' against former finance minister Chidambaram and that his son Karti Chidambaram was already arrested in the same case. Sanjay Raut added that constantly dubbing the action of the investigating agencies' as "political vendetta" would demoralise them. The senior Congress leader was arrested on Wednesday night by the CBI in the INX Media money laundering case.
However, Raut came out in support of Raj Thackeray, summoned by the ED in a case of alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.
Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member said, "Uddhav Thackeray already made it clear yesterday that nothing concrete will be found against Raj. As Uddhav has extended support to his brother, his entire family is behind Raj Thackeray. Let the investigation get over. Raj is cooperating with the ED, unlike P Chidambaram."
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI
Amid a crackdown on his activists, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray left for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) responding to the summons in a case pertaining to the IL&FS, here on Thursday. Accompanied by his family members and top party office-bearers, Thackeray left his residence under a tight police escort to the ED headquarters in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai.
The MNS leader Raj Thackeray reached the ED office around 11.30 am, accompanied by wife Sharmila, son Amit and daughter in law Mitali. After Raj entered the office alone, his family members camped at a nearby hotel
The ED has summoned Raj in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL. Mumbai police imposed section 144 of CrPC (banning unlawful assembly) outside the ED office and in some parts of Dadar, where the MNS chief resides and parts of central Mumbai
The ED is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by IL&FS in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area.
Police personnel have been deployed in Dadar area in central Mumbai and other places where MNS has a stronghold, to maintain law and order. Mumbai police on Wednesday served notices to MNS functionaries and several party workers under section 149 of CrPC as a precautionary measure. Section 149 pertains to prevention of cognisable offences.
Security has also been beefed up at the ED's office situated at Ballard Estate ahead of MNS leader's appearance. Police have installed barricades and are monitoring movements near the probe agency's office.
Maharashtra Navniraman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, on Thursday reached the agency's office in south Mumbai with his family members in tow. All pictures/Ashish Raje and Atul Kamble
