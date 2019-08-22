Sanjay Raut backs Raj Thackeray, defends CBI action against Chidambaram

mumbai

A day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray threw his weight behind estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, facing ED probe in a money laundering case, party MP Sanjay Raut also came out in support of the MNS chief,

Sanjay Raut in a file photo. Pic/mid-day archive

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut came in support of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray who is facing an ED probe in a money laundering case. The support comes a day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray threw his weight behind estranged cousin Thackeray. However, Raut defended CBI's action against ex-Union minister P Chidambaram.

Raut claimed that there was 'ample evidence' against former finance minister Chidambaram and that his son Karti Chidambaram was already arrested in the same case. Sanjay Raut added that constantly dubbing the action of the investigating agencies' as "political vendetta" would demoralise them. The senior Congress leader was arrested on Wednesday night by the CBI in the INX Media money laundering case.

However, Raut came out in support of Raj Thackeray, summoned by the ED in a case of alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) loan to Kohinoor CTNL.

Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member said, "Uddhav Thackeray already made it clear yesterday that nothing concrete will be found against Raj. As Uddhav has extended support to his brother, his entire family is behind Raj Thackeray. Let the investigation get over. Raj is cooperating with the ED, unlike P Chidambaram."

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates