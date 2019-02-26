Sanjay Raut: Revenge not over till JeM chief Masood is "struck down"

Published: Feb 26, 2019, 13:44 IST | PTI

In a tweet, Raut lauded the "bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan."

Sanjay Raut: Revenge not over till JeM chief Masood is "struck down"
Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Air Force for strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan but said the revenge for the Pulwama attack will not be complete till Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar is "struck down". India struck Jaish-e Mohammed's (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early on Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country.  In a tweet, Raut lauded the "bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan."

"However, until the satan JeM chief Masood Azhar is struck down, our revenge won't be complete," said the Rajya Sabha member, whose party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Raut also re-tweeted a statement of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in which the latter said, "If this is Balakote in KPK its a major incursion & a significant strike by IAF planes. However if its Balakote in Poonch sector, along with the LoC its a largely symbolic strike because at this time of the year forward launch pads & militant camps are empty & non-functional."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

sanjay rautshiv senamumbai newsmumbaiindian air forcepakistanindiajaish-e-mohammadnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Have you seen the tallest book in India?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK