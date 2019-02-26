Sanjay Raut: Revenge not over till JeM chief Masood is "struck down"

national

In a tweet, Raut lauded the "bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan."

Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Air Force for strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan but said the revenge for the Pulwama attack will not be complete till Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar is "struck down". India struck Jaish-e Mohammed's (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan early on Tuesday in a major "preemptive" action killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group preparing to carry out suicide attacks in this country. In a tweet, Raut lauded the "bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan."

I salute the bravery of Indian Air Force pilots who have made us proud by striking terror targets in Pakistan.

à¤à¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¦!

à¤µà¤à¤¦à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤°à¤® — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 26, 2019

à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤«à¤¾à¤¯à¤à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¶à¤®à¥à¤° à¤µà¤° à¤¹à¤²à¥à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤²à¤¾. à¤µà¤¾à¤¯à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¨à¥à¤à¥ à¤ à¤­à¤¿à¤¨à¤à¤¦à¤¨. à¤à¥à¤¶ à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤®à¤¦ à¤à¤¾ à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ à¤à¤¹à¤° à¤®à¤¸à¥à¤¦ à¤²à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤¯ à¤¬à¤¦à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤£ à¤¹à¥à¤£à¤¾à¤° à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 26, 2019

"However, until the satan JeM chief Masood Azhar is struck down, our revenge won't be complete," said the Rajya Sabha member, whose party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

If this is Balakote in KPK it’s a major incursion & a significant strike by IAF planes. However if it’s Balakote in Poonch sector, along the LoC it’s a largely symbolic strike because at this time of the year forward launch pads & militant camps are empty & non-functional. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2019

Raut also re-tweeted a statement of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in which the latter said, "If this is Balakote in KPK its a major incursion & a significant strike by IAF planes. However if its Balakote in Poonch sector, along with the LoC its a largely symbolic strike because at this time of the year forward launch pads & militant camps are empty & non-functional."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever