Sanjay Whanmane remembers J Dey: Such a braveheart
Sanjay Whanmane, assistant editor, Maharashtra Times, misses riding pillion with J Dey on the motorbike scouring the city for crime news, when Sanjay used to cover crime a few years ago
Sanjay Whanmane, assistant editor, Maharashtra Times, misses riding pillion with J Dey on the motorbike scouring the city for crime news, when Sanjay used to cover crime a few years ago. Recalls Sanjay, "I would ride pillion with J Dey always telling me to watch my feet as I sat on the motorbike. Then, at times he would suspect that a car was following him. We would circle a block or area at least thrice, and once he was convinced that he had thrown off his trail we would proceed to our destination."
The journalist added that J Dey was "extremely selective when it came to friends. He had a few close friends but was very loyal and would call his small friend circle daily, fixing times of when to meet. He was such a great friend to have," Sanjay explained a little wistfully. There was a very "generous side to J Dey. He was forthcoming with his vast contacts in the police force. He would also share information about some stories, even byline pieces saying that no problem, we can track down," Sanjay said adding, "while his vast repertoire of police contacts was impressive, he also tried to go beyond the stock police version in crime reports. For instance, if the accused was free Dey would make sure he asked the accused too for his version of the story, not just relying on the cops' side. With this, he ensured he had made a different world for himself, with a treasure trove of information."
Dey had earned a reputation of being a reserved person, "he was secretive," says Sanjay. "At a restaurant, he would usually take the corner table because he used to always say that why should other patrons listen to what we are discussing?" Yet, "once you were his close friend, he trusted you implicitly. His tenacity for a story was worthy of emulation. He would hold on to the story lead fiercely and take it to its end, never giving up or letting it slip away, that was my friend J Dey, the braveheart."
A Dey in the life of...
After the sun made its daily surrender to darkness, the office canteen is where mid-day's then crime editor J Dey sat, eating his favourite egg fried rice. Sometimes, he would hold meetings with his team, exchange ideas and information in the canteen over chai, calling it "chai pe kharcha" to me in jest, long before Narendra Modi's chai pe charcha became the punchline of the nation.
I remember his customary long stride while going to his desk, putting on his computer, shuffling newspapers and then hammering out the crime story of the 'Dey'. Occasionally, he would walk over towards the television set, refusing to eat any sweet offered to him while he passed desks, "I do not eat sweets, I like savoury stuff," he used to say before sitting down, occasionally on the much coveted beanbag opposite the TV, his tall frame trying to fit into the bag. He watched snatches of the football World Cup with enjoyment and attention, joining in the football workplace banter.
I remember him though looking much more cynically at cricket on TV. Once, when India was playing against Pakistan, a Pak cricketer asked for a change of gloves mid-over. Dey fixed me with a knowing look, a lifted eyebrow. Next ball, the batsman was out. The look gave way to an I-told-you-so smile. Dey claimed he knew a lot about match fixing and this one gesture was a small vindication of what he always believed, that something was 'on' in these matches. Dey left us on June 11, 2011.
