Sanjeeda Shaikh's birthday post for Aamir Ali amid separation rumours: Will always wish for your happiness

As the year 2020 started, rumours of Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Khan's separation started doing rounds on the internet. A source revealed how the duo is now living in separate homes and enjoying their life individually. Putting the rumours to the rest, Sanjeeda has now shared Aamir's birthday post as her Instagram story.

Aamir Ali turned a year older on September 1, and his wife Sanjeeda Shaikh shared a happy post for him. The story had Aamir playing with his pet, all elated about the moment he is living in! The popular television actress wished happiness for the actor. Take a look at the post here.

Aamir Ali/picture courtesy: Sanjeeda Shaikh's Instagram account

Speaking about the separation rumours, a source revealed in an interview earlier, Yeah, Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since sometime. They are having issues. The problems are at an initial stage, and they have been piling up over the time. Also, life on social media is far from reality."

On the personal front, Aamir Ali also made Instagram official about his one-year-old baby girl. The actor welcomed the bundle of joy on August 30, 2019, and the tiny tot is a year old already. He shared the news with his social media followers, leaving everyone in awe of the baby.

For the uninitiated, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh became a household name because of their onscreen chemistry in 2007 show, Kya Dill Mein Hai. Later, Sanjeeda participated in Nach Baliye 3 with Aamir and the couple won the competition. Banking on the success of Nach Baliye 3, after winning hearts with her dancing prowess, the couple even hosted Nach Baliye 4.

Sanjeeda tied the knot with Aamir on March 2, 2012. She was last seen in the music video titled, Ruka Hoon while Aamir's last show was Navrangi Re.

