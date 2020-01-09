Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali to part ways after eight years of marriage?

Small screen's much-loved real-life couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh are reportedly headed for separation. The couple, who grooved us all with its PDA in Nach Baliye 3, had married in 2012 after dating for over seven years.

Speaking to Spotboye, a source said, "Yeah, Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since sometime. They are having issues". The source further added, "The problems are at an initial stage, and they have been piling up over the time. Also, life on social media is far from reality."

However, things seemed well between the couple earlier. Last month, Aamir had wished Sanjeeda on her birthday by posting an adorable video with the caption: "Happy bday love.. Ull always be a part of me n in my heart always.. stay happy n blessed."

A post shared by Aamir Ali (@aamirali) onDec 19, 2019 at 11:59pm PST

In September, Sanjeeda even posted a sweet birthday wish for him on her Instagram handle. She had captioned it, "@aamirali my wish for you is that you continue to love life and never stop dreaming ..i love u. HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh ðÂ§¿ (@iamsanjeeda) onAug 31, 2019 at 8:09pm PDT

Ali and Sheikh became a household name through their onscreen chemistry in popular 2007 show, Kya Dill Mein Hai. Sanjeeda participated in Nach Baliye 3 with Aamir and the couple won the competition. Banking on the success of Nach Baliye 3, after winning hearts with her dancing prowess, Sanjeeda Shaikh appeared in the TV show Kya Dill Mein Hai. In the same year, the couple even hosted Nach Baliye 4.

Sanjeeda tied the knot with Aamir on March 2, 2012. She was last seen in the music video titled, Ruka Hoon while Aamir's last show was Navrangi Re.

