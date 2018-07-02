Sanju box office collection: Despite leak, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer rakes in 70 cr in 2 days

Despite leak, Sanju registers highest opening day collection of the year so far, mints over Rs 70 crore in two days

The leak notwithstanding, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju has taken the box office by storm. After earning R34.75 crore on Friday and beating Race 3 to become the highest opener of the year, the biopic set another record on Saturday. It registered the year's highest Day 2 collection, outdoing that of Race 3 (Rs 38.14 crore) — the film garnered Rs 38.60 crore on Saturday, thus taking its two-day tally to Rs 73.35 crore.

After a string of lacklustre films, trade experts feel Kapoor has bounced back with Sanju. Trade pundit Amod Mehra says, "One expected Sanju to get a huge opening, but these numbers are insane. The audience is loving the film as they are getting to know nuggets of Sanjay Dutt's life." Tradesmith Girish Wankhede adds, "The film's success shows that content rules the box-office. Apart from Ranbir, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal's acts have been phenomenal. With no big releases coming up, it will easily cross the Rs 200-crore mark."

