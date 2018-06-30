Sanju box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor dethrones Salman Khan's Race 3

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has overtaken Salman Khan's Race 3 in terms of box office collection on opening day

Scene from Sanju

The much-anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju has broken some records on the very first day. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer, which has minted Rs. 34.75 cr on Friday, has dethroned Salman Khan's Race 3 to become the biggest opener of 2018.

Moreover, it has become the Brahmastra star's biggest-opener till date. Film critic Taran Adarsh said the movie is expected to enter the 100-crore club within three days. "Non-holiday... Non-festival release... Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date... Expected to cross Rs. 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends... Fri Rs. 34.75 cr. India biz.," tweeted Adarsh.

Non-holiday... Non-festival release... Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date... Expected to cross âÂ¹ 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends... Fri âÂ¹ 34.75 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Sanju' stars Ranbir as Sanjay Dutt, with Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Jim Sarbh and Anushka Sharma playing pivotal roles.

