Sanju new poster: Ranbir Kapoor takes you back to Sanjay Dutt's 1993 era

This was the first time Sanjay Dutt was handcuffed and brought in public, the poster is an exact replica of the same



Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju's new poster

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani released the last look poster of Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor when Sanjay Dutt. The poster depicts Dutt's first arrest in 1993 after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

This particular look went viral after the release of the teaser. The poster replicates Sanjay Dutt's first public arrest . Ranbir Kapoor is seen wearing a white kurta with blue jeans. He's also sporting a messy hair kept and beard.

Director Rajkumar Hirani released the poster and wrote, "Sanju was first arrested in 1993. In prison for 18 months. Could not get bail. A recreation of that time. #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi (sic)."

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been treating the audience to different posters from the movie where he is revealing different phases of Sanjay Dutt's life.

Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju showcases the various facets of the yesteryear actor's life. The teaser has garnered immense appreciation for the exact portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life. Ranbir Kapoor has been showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase the movie.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Sanju' became the most talked about topic on the internet with the release of the teaser. In no time, the video became trending on not just Youtube but also Facebook and Instagram. The film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

