Sanjay Dutt is Ranbir Kapoor's nemesis in action-adventure Shamshera

Amidst Sanjay Dutt's biopic up for release, essayed by Ranbir Kapoor, the makers of Yash Raj Films have surprised their fans by announcing Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a negative role in this film opposite Ranbir Kapoor



Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor

In what can be called the ultimate casting coup, director Karan Malhotra has got Sanjay Dutt to play the ruthless, merciless villain in Yash Raj Film's period action-adventure Shamshera! He will be pitted against Ranbir Kapoor in the mega action spectacle. Interestingly, Shamshera will be Sanjay's first ever film with YRF.

Talking about it Sanjay Dutt said, "My father and Yash uncle were very close friends and now that I'm doing my first YRF film, it is an extremely emotional moment for me. When I heard Karan's idea to pit Ranbir against me, I thought it was just brilliant. I'm looking forward to shooting this incredibly exciting film, my second with the hugely talented Karan Malhotra."

On the other hand, director Karan Malhotra says, "Shamshera is a highly ferocious and fearless character in the film. Therefore his nemesis, the villain had to be even more fierce and monumental in every aspect. Who's better than Sanjay Sir to give us that impact on screen."

This high-octane adventure film is set in the heartland of India and will have jaw-dropping action sequences and a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor.

Here is the teaser of the film Shamshera:

Shamshera is set to go on floors end of this year and shooting will wrap by mid-2019.

