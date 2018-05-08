Sanju new poster marks the anniversary of Sanjay Dutt's debut film Rocky

Today's date holds immense significance in the life of Sanjay Dutt as he made his debut with Rocky



Ranbir Kapoor in new Sanju poster

Rajkumar Hirani who has been treating the audience with a new poster of Sanju every day, chose 8th May to unveil Sanjay Dutt's look from his debut Film Rocky's premiere. Today's date holds immense significance in the life of Dutt as he made his debut with Rocky. Capturing the look of Sanjay Dutt from his debut film's premiere, Rajkumar Hirani presented the latest poster showcasing Ranbir Kapoor as the splitting image of Sanjay Dutt.

Suited up in formals, Ranbir Kapoor recreates the iconic memory of the actor in the two new posters shared by Rajkumar Hirani. Ranbir Kapoor looks like a splitting image of Sanjay Dutt yet again sporting the yesteryear actor's haircut. Rajkumar Hirani shared the poster saying,"This day in 1981 released Sanju’s first film ‘Rocky’. Here is Ranbir in that look. #Sanju #RanbirKapoor #RajkumarHiraniFilms @VVCFilms @foxstarhindi".

Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani's 'Sanju' showcases the various facets of the yesteryear actor's life. The film traces the journey of Sanjay Dutt's life right from his youth to the present. The teaser has garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life. While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Sanjay Dutt's life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his realistic portrayal.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, 'Sanju' became the most talked about topic on the internet with the release of the teaser. In no time, the video became trending on not just Youtube but also Facebook and Instagram. The film has been creating waves all over the world with

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. 'Sanju' is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

