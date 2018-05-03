Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor holds Sanjay Dutt's iconic frame from the 90's in this poster

Based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju showcases the various facets of the yesteryear actor's life. The film traces the journey of Sanjay Dutt's life right from his youth to the present



Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt in this new poster

The audience is being treated every day with distinct looks of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt through the new posters of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. After giving us a close view of Sanjay Dutt in the 90's the makers present a new poster of Sanju showcasing the actor's bulked up and stylish avatar in the Saajan and Aatish days.

Sporting the iconic long hair and a tough look, Ranbir Kapoor looks like an exact replica of Sanjay Dutt in the latest poster as he duplicates the talk, frame and distinctive structure of the yesteryear actor. Ranbir imitates the expression, with an eyebrow peaking upwards a la Dutt in the latest poster.

Ranbir Kapoor is seen donning tight blue t-shirt complementing his built along with a chain around his neck. The poster gives us a deja vu of Sanjay Dutt from the 90s with the clothing, boots, etc. The latest poster takes us on a nostalgic trip to the 90s where Sanjay Dutt was at the peak of his career.

The teaser has garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life. While Ranbir Kapoor is being showered with praises for his amazing transformation into each phase of Dutt's life, Rajkumar Hirani is hailed for his real portrayal.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Sanju became the most talked about topic on the internet with the release of the teaser. In no time, the video became trending on social media.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

