Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor shares 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi' with Paresh Rawal

Rajkumar Hirani took to his Twitter account to share a new poster from Sanju featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal

Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in a new still from Sanju. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/@RajkumarHirani

On the occasion of father's day, Rajkumar Hirani has shared a new poster from his upcoming directorial - Sanju. The film is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. It takes you through every phase of Dutt's life. The actor, fondly called as 'Baba' has time and again spoken about his late actor-father, Sunil Dutt, and how he has been his pillar of strength throughout.

The latest still from Sanju reflects the same bond between Ranbir Kapoor, who is essaying Sanjay Dutt's character and veteran actor Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt. In the poster, the father-son duo can be seen giving each other a 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi' (hug).

"Here's a Father's Day exclusive from #Sanju. #JaaduKiJhappi #RanbirKapoor @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms #RajkumarHiraniFilms," tweeted Hirani.

On the sideline of promoting Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor has joined social media. He joined Twitter

Ranbir Kapoor has been busy promoting his next Sanju and has joined Twitter for his father Rishi Kapoor. The actor usually stays away from social media is taking over the Twitter account of the Fox Star Hindi to interact with his fans and celebrate Father's Day. Ranbir took over Twitter at 12 noon on Sunday and interacted with his fans to give a special Sanju surprise.

Written and directed by Hirani, the movie also stars Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The flick is set to release on June 29

