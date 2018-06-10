Sanju song: Kar Har Maidaan Fateh traces Sanjay Dutt's journey against drugs

Showcasing Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt after his mother Nargis Dutt's demise, the song, Kar Har Maidan Fateh presents the emotional journey of the actor trying to overcome his drugs addiction

After tickling the funny bones of the viewers with Sanju's first song, Main Badhiya Tu Badhiya, the makers of the film have released the movie's second song - Kar Har Maidan Fateh. The track is an inspirational one, depicting Sanjay Dutt's fight against drugs. Composed by Vikram Montrose, Kar Har Maidan Fateh is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Showcasing Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt after his mother Nargis Dutt's demise, the song presents the emotional journey of the actor trying to overcome his drugs addiction. The inspirational song gives glimpses into the strong emotional connect between Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt played by Paresh Rawal. Touching upon one of the most impactful facades of Sanjay Dutt's life, Kar Har Maidan Fateh showcases the various relationships of the actor with people around him.

Watch the song here:

Rajkumar Hirani shared the song on Twitter saying, "Watch Har Maidan Fateh now. Hope you like it. #RanbirKapoor @shreyaghoshal @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms @tseries #Vikrammontrose #SukhwinderSingh #RajkumarHiraniFilms Fateh".

Glimpses of the song were seen in the trailer suggesting it to be an emotional track. Earlier, the makers released stills featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt piquing the interests of the audience. The film traces Sanjay Dutt's life starting right from his younger days to his conviction.

While Sanjay Dutt's life has, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor's have remain unsaid. This Hirani directorial promises to bring to the forefront, the unabashed details of the actor's life unfiltered, highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

The trailer of Sanju has taken the excitement of the audience to an all-time high owing to the gripping storyline and power packed performances by the cast.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

