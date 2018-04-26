Sanju teaser clocks 150 million views worldwide

Sanju's teaser was not only the most trending on Google and Facebook but also Twitter was flooded with memes and compliments appreciating Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani



The poster of Sanju

The Sanju teaser reached over 150 million views across the world making it the widest viewed teaser, becoming an instant viral hit amongst the netizens with over 2 lakh searches on Google in 24 hours.

The recently released teaser of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has created a rage online as it not only became the most viewed teaser with 30 Million views on YouTube in less than 48 hours but also became the most searched, most talked about and the craziest teaser of all time.

Within no time, the teaser and poster spread like wildfire on the internet making for the most watched teaser and the newest meme fodder for netizens. The teaser became the most trending video on YouTube in no time and has garnered over 30 Million views in less than 48 hours.

Sanju's teaser was not only the most trending on Google and Facebook but also Twitter was flooded with memes and compliments appreciating Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani.

The teaser has been the most trending video on YouTube in not just India but also created a stir across the globe. 'Sanju' has been trending on #1 in India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bahrain, #2 in Australia and Canada, #3 in the US, #8 in Germany and #27 in Germany.

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Sanju has taken the audience by surprise with Ranbir Kapoor's striking resemblance to Sanjay Dutt. The teaser has further elevated the interests of the audience making for the most talked about topic on the internet currently.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox star studios. Sanju is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.

