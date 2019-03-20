Sanya Malhotra dances with joy literally on achieving this Instagram benchmark

bollywood

As Sanya Malhotra slid across the one million mark on Instagram, the actress took to the photo-sharing app to share a video of herself dancing.

Sanya Malhotra shows of her dance moves. Picture courtesy/Sanya Malhotra's Instagram account

After basking in the glory of her last blockbuster 'Badhaai Ho', Sanya Malhotra has yet another reason to rejoice as she has reached the milestone of one million followers on Instagram.

The newbie has created a fanbase for herself with her versatile performances and is treating her followers with occasional glimpses into her effortless dancing skills. As the actress slid across the one million mark on Instagram, Sanya took to the photo-sharing app to share a video of herself dancing.

Sanya shared, "Delhi se aaya mera dost @donny.allstars Thank you for 1 million followers! [sic]"

The young actress is overwhelmed by the love and appreciation she has been receiving film after film which is also evident with the surge in the number of followers on her social media. Post breaking out as a powerful performer in the highest grossing blockbuster ever with Dangal, Sanya Malhotra delivered remarkable performances with her next films.

Recently, garnering acknowledgement and appreciation from across the globe, Sanya Malhotra has been listed as 'Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch' owing to her path-breaking artists after the screening of her films at international film festivals.

The actress' journey in B-town from a wrestler to a high-class girl in Badhaai Ho has been a captivating one. Be it on-screen or off, Sanya doesn't fail to surprise us with her looks. Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.

