Sanya Malhotra was rejected from dance reality show because her backstory wasn't strong
In a post on Humans of Bombay's Facebook page, Sanya Malhotra revealed some unknown details about her life
Sanya Malhotra, in a post on Humans of Bombay's Facebook page, wrote about the unknown facts about her life. Through the post, the Dangal actress revealed that she is passionate about dancing and the difficulties she faced before she got her big Bollywood break.
Stating further about her passion for dancing, she wrote that she went to weddings so that she could dance her heart out. Sanya also participated in dance competitions and was a part of the 'Choreography Society' in her college. The 27-year-old realised that she has an interest in acting through dance.
Sanya also narrated that she auditioned for a dance reality show but got rejected because her backstory wasn't strong enough. This left her devastated but she did not lose hope and worked harder. "I began auditioning. But it was hard–I lived with 6 roommates & there were days when they'd all go out to work & I'd be sitting at home. It was demotivating & I often felt like leaving. But I reminded myself of my dream to perform. Slowly, I learnt the ropes of the business, got in touch with casting directors & acted in ads. There were still months when I didn't get a callback, and I worried about my dwindling bank balance. But I kept going & ended up doing 10 ads in a year! I built my self-esteem & promised to never doubt myself," wrote Sanya.
View this post on Instagram
âÂÂºï¸ÂÂ Repost from @officialhumansofbombay using @RepostRegramApp - “I was that kid who danced at every wedding. I didn’t need any kind of incentive–just music! My parents would take me to all the family weddings, because they knew I’d dance my heart out. I loved it so much! I even danced in competitions & when I got to college I was a part of the Choreography Society. We’d spend 8 hours dancing every day! I was so passionate–but my real dream was to act. I never revealed this to anyone back home. I thought I’d be laughed at or ridiculed. After all, it’s a big dream. But I thought maybe, I could get to acting through dancing! So I applied for Dance India Dance & got to the top 100. But I got rejected because my backstory wasn’t strong. That’s when I thought maybe I wasn’t meant to perform at all. That show may have rejected me, but it’s what got me to Bombay. I owed it to myself to at least try. So I told my dad about acting. To my surprise, he was supportive! So I began auditioning. But it was hard–I lived with 6 roommates & there were days when they’d all go out to work & I’d be sitting at home. It was demotivating & I often felt like leaving. But I reminded myself of my dream to perform. Slowly, I learnt the ropes of the business, got in touch with casting directors & acted in ads. There were still months when I didn’t get a call back, & I worried about my dwindling bank balance. But I kept going & ended up doing 10 ads in a year! I built my self-esteem & promised to never doubt myself. Eventually, I got my first audition–Dangal! I remember, I was against 30 other girls, but I just knew I’d be selected. Someone was taking a BTS video & I remember telling her, ‘I’m pakka in this film!’ I was that confident! And I got the role! I’ll never forget that feeling that everything had finally been worth it. I’d loved performing ever since I was a kid & now here I was–on the big screen. Ever since, I’ve relished every single role I’ve done. While I don’t doubt myself anymore, I know I’m still learning. Nobody’s perfect, but that doesn’t mean you can’t try! This is just the beginning, there’s much more to do. But I’ve got my dancing shoes & boxing gloves on–I’m ready!”
After Dangal, Badhaai Ho and a few commercials, the actress hasn't looked back. "I've relished every single role I've done. While I don't doubt myself anymore, I know I'm still learning. Nobody's perfect, but that doesn't mean you can't try! This is just the beginning, there's much more to do. But I've got my dancing shoes and boxing gloves on–I'm ready!"
Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha, and her exceptional acting skills stood out. She is now gearing up for her next release, Photograph, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Also Read: Sanya Malhotra recreates her 'Photograph' moment at Gateway of India
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Are dance reality shows really helpful for aspiring dancers?