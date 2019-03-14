Sanya Malhotra was rejected from dance reality show because her backstory wasn't strong

bollywood

In a post on Humans of Bombay's Facebook page, Sanya Malhotra revealed some unknown details about her life

Sanya Malhotra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sanyamalhotra_

Sanya Malhotra, in a post on Humans of Bombay's Facebook page, wrote about the unknown facts about her life. Through the post, the Dangal actress revealed that she is passionate about dancing and the difficulties she faced before she got her big Bollywood break.

Stating further about her passion for dancing, she wrote that she went to weddings so that she could dance her heart out. Sanya also participated in dance competitions and was a part of the 'Choreography Society' in her college. The 27-year-old realised that she has an interest in acting through dance.

Sanya also narrated that she auditioned for a dance reality show but got rejected because her backstory wasn't strong enough. This left her devastated but she did not lose hope and worked harder. "I began auditioning. But it was hard–I lived with 6 roommates & there were days when they'd all go out to work & I'd be sitting at home. It was demotivating & I often felt like leaving. But I reminded myself of my dream to perform. Slowly, I learnt the ropes of the business, got in touch with casting directors & acted in ads. There were still months when I didn't get a callback, and I worried about my dwindling bank balance. But I kept going & ended up doing 10 ads in a year! I built my self-esteem & promised to never doubt myself," wrote Sanya.

After Dangal, Badhaai Ho and a few commercials, the actress hasn't looked back. "I've relished every single role I've done. While I don't doubt myself anymore, I know I'm still learning. Nobody's perfect, but that doesn't mean you can't try! This is just the beginning, there's much more to do. But I've got my dancing shoes and boxing gloves on–I'm ready!"

Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha, and her exceptional acting skills stood out. She is now gearing up for her next release, Photograph, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

