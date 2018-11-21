Sanya Malhotra feels happy as Badhaai Ho crosses 200 crores worldwide!

bollywood

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, Badhaai Ho has crossed 200 crores gross worldwide

Sanya Malhotra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sanyamalhotra_

Actress Sanya Malhotra, who has received rave reviews for her third film Badhaai Ho has yet another reason to celebrate. Sanya and Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho has grossed 200 crores globally today. This is Sanya's second film to cross the 200 crore mark at the global box office.

Sanya Malhotra's first film Dangal with Aamir Khan had shattered all the records at the box office and Badhaai Ho has broken records at the box office.

An elated Sanya shared, "I'm ecstatic that Badhaai Ho has crossed Rs. 200 Cr. While I always knew that the film would appeal to the audience the overwhelming response has left me surprised. It has been a very rewarding experience to receive such kind of love and appreciation from the audience".

With just three films in her kitty, Sanya has already made a mark for herself in the industry.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in Ritesh Batra's film 'Photograph' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Also Read: Box Office Report: Badhaai Ho Enters Rs 100 Crore Club

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates