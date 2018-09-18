Sanya Malhotra: I am happy to go slow and steady

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra will be seen in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha which is releasing on September 28 and Badhaai Ho, which is slated to hit the screens on October 12.

Sanya Malhotra, who is gearing up for the release of her films, says she would rather go slow with quality projects than sign films to maintain visibility. Malhotra will be seen in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha which is releasing on September 28 and Badhaai Ho, which is slated to hit the screens on October 12.

"I am happy to go slow and steady because I have got opportunity to work with some of the brilliant actors and filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ritesh Batra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others," said Malhotra.

"Yes, some films are yet to release and after Dangal, Pataakha is my big release, but I do not think I missed out on anything. It is better to wait for a good film to happen than sign films to maintain visibility. I am not insecure on that matter at all," she added.

This is the first time the actor has collaborated with Bhardwaj. She says she had a fan-girl moment when they met. "I have grown up watching his movies and these are not [just] films, they are masterpieces that blew my mind. So, when I came on board for the film, I was pinching myself to believe these things are happening. In my first reading session, I was actually fumbling and overwhelmed."

