Sanya Malhotra: I don't discuss my scripts with Aamir Khan sir

bollywood

Gearing up for her next Pataakha, Sanya Malhotra on rapport with mentor Aamir Khan and comparisons with Fatima Sana Shaikh

Sanya Malhotra and Aamir Khan

Almost two years after she made her Bollywood debut with Dangal (2016), Sanya Malhotra is back on screen with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha. Considering she forayed into movies with Fatima Sana Shaikh, comparison between the two is inevitable.

While her Dangal co-star boasts of a big ticket film - Thugs Of Hindostan - as her second release, Malhotra says she is happy to take it slow. "I have never been insecure. It was a conscious choice to go slow on work," says Malhotra, adding that her friendship with Shaikh runs too deep to be affected by such comparisons. "I am happy for Fatima; the film is looking fabulous."



Sanya Malhotra with Fatima Sana Shaikh. Pic/Instagram

That she is chasing creative satisfaction as an artiste and not box-office success is clear in her choice of projects - Bhardwaj's comedy and Badhaai Ho. One may assume that her keen eye for scripts is the result of her association with mentor Aamir Khan. Ask her if she consults him before greenlighting a project, and she says, "I don't discuss scripts with him, but I text him whenever I feel that I have achieved something. We have a Whatsapp group that includes Nitesh [Tiwari] sir and Kiran [Rao] ma'am, and we keep posting things there. In fact, Nitesh sir jokes that Aamir sir doesn't do as many films as I have done in two years."

As the countdown to her second release begins, Malhotra says the drama has honed her acting skills. "It was a treat to work with Vishal sir. My character is loud and she uses her entire body to express herself. Earlier, I wasn't sure what I needed to do with my hands when I would be giving a shot. It happened with Dangal, too. But this film opened me up as an actor."

Also read: Sanya Malhotra wishes to keep her wedding outfit from Pataakha

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates